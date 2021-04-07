Staying warm next two days, minimal rain chances

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 70.

Yesterday was another beauty with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the low 70s again. Last night was also a repeat (of the night before) with a few clouds and some stray showers. Most spots stayed dry overnight and today looks like it will bring more of the same. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on this Wednesday. With a front located directly overhead, a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out at times today, but don’t bank on it. Dry air looks to win the battle again. It will be another warm day with highs pushing near 70° again this afternoon!

Thursday is trending drier and we may even see a bit more sunshine than previously expected. In fact, tomorrow looks like a nice day all of a sudden! We’ll take it! Clouds take over by Friday though, and that will start a dreary stretch through the weekend. Some showers are expected to move in by morning but even Friday is trending drier as the upper-level low takes its time moving east. Stray showers are possible into Saturday but it may take until Saturday night or even Sunday morning for the main slug of moisture to move in. With clouds and some rain around, the weekend won’t be quite as warm but still at or above average when it comes to high temperatures. Again, Sunday looks to be the wettest day. We’ll stay mostly cloudy into early next week with a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday as a trough takes over across the Northeast. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara