TODAY: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 76. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 74.

It has been a warm start to November and yesterday was no exception with an official high of 69°. The warm air will hang around through the weekend as an upper-level ridge sits over the eastern part of the U.S. and pumps warm air northward. It won’t feel quite like it’s time to change our clocks back this weekend with highs in the mid-70s, but don’t forget! Daylight Saving Time does end Saturday night.

Today will offer some stubborn morning fog before burning off to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will be right around 70°. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front that will move through on Sunday. Ahead of that front, tomorrow will be partly sunny and quite warm with highs soaring into the mid-70s! It will also be quite breezy Saturday as well. More leaves will come down this weekend for sure!

The only chance for rain comes from a weak front on Sunday, which currently shows stray showers. Overall, not a washout. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.25″ and likely less than 0.10″ for most. This rain won’t help the region’s deficit.

Early next week will stay warm too with a shot at a record high on Monday as temperatures stay in the mid-70s. Tuesday will be cooler but still pleasant for Election Day. East flow will bring more seasonable temperatures by Wednesday but the sun should still win out. No major November chill looms. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara