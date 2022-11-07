TODAY: Sunny, Warm, & Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 42. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

ELECTION DAY: Sunny, Cooler, & Breezy. Hi 57. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

After yesterday’s damp and overcast conditions led to a dreary Sunday, today will bring better weather. It also didn’t help that with the time change it got darker much earlier yesterday. It was a dismal way to end the weekend. Today will feature drier air and more sunshine. Temperatures will still be above normal, with many of us reaching the low 70s. It will be a breezy afternoon ahead as well with winds from the northwest. Tonight will begin a more seasonable stretch of weather, with lows falling into the lower 40s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will be seasonable to start, with milder air coming back with highs returning to the 60s by Thursday.

We are currently tracking a subtropical storm named Nicole in the Atlantic that looks to have an impact on the United States later this week. The storm isn’t a strong one, but it will bring rain and winds across the Southeast by Wednesday and Thursday. It will then turn northward and interact with a cold front to bring much-needed rain to our area during the second half of Friday and most of Saturday. It’s too early to give exact amounts, but it has the potential to bring a soaking, beneficial rain to the area. Behind this moisture, temperatures drop like a rock and it will certainly feel more November-like. By next Sunday, highs will only be in the 40s. Get ready, the chill is coming!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara