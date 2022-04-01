TODAY: Stray Showers, Windy. Hi 52. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Colder Again. Lo 32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 56.

Behind yesterday’s front and a few rounds of downpours and thunderstorms, today will be cooler, windy, and unsettled. While there could be peeks of sun today, it will be rather cloudy for much of this Friday. A trough swinging through behind the main front will spark off some showers here and there through the day. The winds won’t quit either! Expect a stiff westerly wind today with gusts once again approaching 40 mph. Skies will clear tonight and it will turn colder again. After highs in the low 50s today, temperatures fall to around freezing tonight.

Tomorrow looks quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Scattered showers return for Sunday, especially during the morning. But, it looks unsettled for much of the day.

There should be less extreme temperature swings as we move into early April. The first week features seasonable conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s. Unfortunately, it looks to remain unsettled. April showers will be around for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara