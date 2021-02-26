Steady periods of rain today, additional showers tonight

TODAY: Periods of Rain, Steady Rain Tapers by Evening. Hi 43. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 42. Winds: Light. Around 1″ Storm Total Rain.

MONDAY: Early AM Stray Showers, Then Partial Clearing. Turning Windy. Hi 52. Winds: NW 10-20, Gusts to 35 mph.

The next round of rain will push into our area from south to north early this morning and continue through much of the afternoon. The rain could be steady at times today before the main slug of moisture pushes east of us by early evening. Still, additional showers are expected to develop through the night and into early Monday morning as a cold front approaches the Mid-state. When all is said and done, around an inch of rainfall can be expected for most as we usher in meteorological spring!

Much colder air then flows in late Monday which will also get the winds cranking. Gusts of 30-35 mph will common Monday night before relaxing a bit Tuesday as high pressure builds. Highs will be around 5 degrees below average Tuesday before milder air returns for Wednesday.

For the end of the week, the trend has been for an upper level low to slow down and spin over the northeast US, which will keep us seasonably cool and on the breezy side. This type of pattern does lead to suppression however which means any Gulf systems wouldn’t have much of a shot coming north to affect us. Expect highs in the 40s and overnight lows around 30 as we close out the work week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo