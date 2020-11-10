Steady rain arrives Wednesday afternoon

THIS EVENING: Mostly Clear, Warm. Temperature Falling To 66 By 10p.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Rain, Especially PM, 1-2″. Hi 69.

Down goes another record! We reached 76 degrees this afternoon, easily breaking the old record of 73 which was set back in 1888. It will be very mild tonight with clouds increasing after midnight. Lows will only fall to around 60 which would break a record warm low for the date (57 degrees).

Tomorrow will feature a soaking rain as a north-to-south front moves eastward over the Mid-Atlantic. The day will start off with some drizzle followed by steady rain for the afternoon and evening. 1-2″ of rain is expected through early Thursday, with the heaviest amounts focuses south and east of Harrisburg. Showers will linger into Thursday morning, with rain gradually ending by the afternoon. Some clearing will occur late day as temperatures will be more seasonable behind the front.

High pressure will build for Friday, helping to deliver brighter skies albeit cooler temps with highs in the 60s. We’ll be watching Eta and possible moisture in advance of Eta by late Saturday. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday, although recent trends suggest it won’t be a lot of rain. Highs by the weekend will be more seasonable. It appears our next cold shot of air will arrive by next Tuesday, with highs by then possible plunging into the 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo