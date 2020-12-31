Steady rain this evening tapering off to showers late

THIS EVENING: Steady Rain and Patchy Freezing Rain Early, Tapering To Scattered Showers After 8p. Temperatures Steady 32-35.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, A Few Showers. Lo 40. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Steady periods of rain will continue early this evening before rain tapers to showers after 8p. Cloudy skies will persist tonight with only a few showers possible up to the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day but it will be mild thanks to a gusty west wind.

A new area of low pressure will ride north and spread precipitation into south central PA early Sunday morning. Depending on the exact temperature profile in the lower atmosphere, this storm will pose a threat for all precip-types including snow, sleet, and freezing rain. It appears areas north and west of Harrisburg have the greatest chance to start as snow, with most of the Capital region either starting as snow or a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Significant accumulation is not expected but some tricky travel is expected Sunday morning. As the low transfers east during the afternoon, steady precipitation is expected to wane and likely end as some drizzle or light rain or snow showers. Some clearing is expected for Monday, though clouds will linger as the storm will be slow to exit off the coast.

A few rain or snow showers will move through Tuesday with a weak clipper, which will be followed by cooler and breezy, but still seasonable conditions for the middle and end of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo