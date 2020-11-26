Showers exiting, cooler for Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Showers Diminish and Clouds Partially Clear. Temperatures In The 60s Falling Into The 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Stray Rain/Snow Shower, Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Few Rain/Snow Showers, Colder. Windy, W 10-20 mph, Gusts 30 mph. High 45.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms over eastern Lancaster county will exit by 5p this evening. Aside from a stray shower, this evening will be quiet and mild with temperatures falling into the 50s.

West winds on the back side of low pressure will become elevated tonight as cooler air moves into central PA. Highs Tuesday will only reach the low to mid 40s. The area of low pressure will stall over upstate New York, which will lead to a back-side shield of snow for western PA where several inches are possible. Some of this moisture may squeak its way over the mountains, which would result in a few rain or snow showers for us Tuesday depending on area-wide temperatures. Winds settle and temperatures will recover a bit for Thursday.

The pattern appears active going forward, but no days appear to be washouts for now. A weak disturbance will graze the area Friday bringing us some rain and perhaps snow showers to finish. The next potential for rain or snow will come toward the end of next weekend as temperatures stay on the seasonably cool side.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso