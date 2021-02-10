Snow begins this evening with several inches for most by morning

THIS EVENING: Snow Develops 6-9pm. Temperatures Dropping To Around 30. Winds: Light East.

OVERNIGHT: Steady Snow, Especially Before 2am. 1-3″ NE, 3-6″ SW. Lo 25. Winds: Light East.

THURSDAY: Morning Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 34. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Conditions are just cloudy for now but we expect snow to develop from west to east soon.

TONIGHT’S SNOW: Light snow will develop and overspread the region this evening, first over our western counties by 7pm and reaching Lancaster by 9pm. Steady snow overnight, especially in southern and western counties, will lead to a snowy morning commute Thursday. The snow will exit between 6-10am with the rest of the day providing a break with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. We expect 3-6″ of snow for a large part of the viewing area, mainly south and west of Harrisburg with slightly higher amounts north and east.

What to expect

Tonight’s snow map

THURSDAY NIGHT SNOW: This round of snow is trending weaker and weaker. Only a few snow showers are possible Friday morning mainly southwest of Harrisburg, but impacts to travel are no longer expected.

THE WEEKEND: The timeline has shifted from Sunday to Saturday afternoon with this one. Snow will develop by evening from south to north and may mix with sleet especially south and east of Harrisburg. It’s too early to talk amounts with this one because uncertainty remains over the precipitation type. If no mixing occurs, we could get a few more inches. Either way, plan for an impact to travel Saturday night.

NEXT TUESDAY: Yet another storm looks to affect the area early next week. This one will be a Gulf storm with plenty of moisture, which could come in form of all snow or perhaps a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Stay tuned yet again as this one could create travel headaches next Tuesday morning.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo