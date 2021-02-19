Storm exits today, pleasant weekend ahead

TODAY: Light AM Snow, Coating – 1″, Then Mostly Cloudy. Hi 37.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 21.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold & Breezy. Hi 32. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold Start, Partly Cloudy. Hi 36.

Yesterday’s coastal storm is exiting, but not before another band of snow puts down a coating – 1″ in spots this morning. Roads are slick in spots once again as additional light snow falls and temperatures are in the mid-20s. Use caution and give yourself extra time this morning. The rest of today will feature cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s. By this evening and tonight, skies will be clearing and temperatures will be dropping. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s.

By the weekend, we expect a return to quiet weather though it will be cold with highs in the 30s and lows Sunday morning only in the teens. Expect a breezy day Saturday too, adding to the chill. By early next week, temperatures rebound back into the 40s with a round of some wet snow changing to rain on Monday. A warming trend appears likely for next week, with highs approaching 50° by Wednesday. The pattern appears to be changing, so hang in there!

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara