Storm finally pulls away today, pleasant Thursday, damp start Friday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 25. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Breezy, Pleasant. Hi 40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

The official snow total for the past 3 days at Harrisburg International was 12.8″ making it our largest snowstorm since March of 2018. There were isolated reports of 16-17″ over parts of western Franklin county along with eastern Lebanon/Lancaster counties! Snow showers will once again linger early today but any additional accumulation would be minimal. Strong winds will continue too with gusts over 30 mph at times through this afternoon as the upper-level low finally starts to pull away. Clouds will be stubborn again today, but some late clearing is possible. Highs will be in the mid-30s today and drop into the mid-20s tonight as the breeze stays healthy behind the storm.

Thursday provides a break from the active weather with mostly sunny skies and less breezy conditions. Highs will be warmer too, around 40°. Despite the milder temperatures, Thursday night will bring the threat of some wet snow from a quick moving system. The wet snow will move in overnight and could affect the Friday morning commute. This shouldn’t accumulate with the warmer temperatures, however, it will likely mix with and eventually change to plain rain showers. The whole system should be east of the area by noon Friday. If our thinking changes with this, we’ll post updates.

Looking ahead, Saturday should be a pleasant and cooler day with breezy conditions returning. The storm that has been showing up in some of the long-range guidance appears to be trending east and off the coast. That would mean just some clouds for Sunday rather than additional snowfall. Something to monitor, but the trends favor Sunday staying dry at this time. The next shot at some snow would occur on Tuesday from a clipper diving south from Canada. One thing appears certain: next week looks cold and windy as arctic air drops southward and settles into Pennsylvania. Winter is taking hold, my friends! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara