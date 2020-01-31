Storm stays away for the weekend, big warm-up coming next week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Rain/Snow Shower. Lo 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 42.

Today will mark a return to the cloud cover as a storm will get its act together in the Gulf and eventually work its way up the east coast, just offshore. It will stay dry today locally with highs in the lower 40s. A stray rain or snow shower is possible tonight, but most locations will remain dry with lows around 30 degrees.

The storm will sit offshore for Saturday and while Central PA will see some clouds, precipitation doesn’t appear in the cards. Some clearing may even take place later in the day. It will be mild this weekend too, with highs in the lower 40s again tomorrow. Some morning snow showers are possible on the backside of this system Sunday morning. It will turn breezy behind the storm for Sunday too, but it will also be mild again with highs in the mid-40s. By Monday and Tuesday, our flow turns more southerly as high pressure builds, and this should drive temperatures well above average once again, likely topping off in the 50s to start next week! Some backyards may even hit 60 degrees Monday afternoon! Still no signs of a pattern change! Next week also looks damp, with rain expected from Tuesday through Friday. The rain will come in waves and could be heavy at times to end the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara