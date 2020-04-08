Storms exit leaving behind a pleasant and warm afternoon

TODAY: Clearing, Breezy, & Warm! Hi 73. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Gusty Showers, Falling Temperatures. Hi 63. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

It was a dark and stormy night across Central Pennsylvania with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and lots of lightning. That cluster of storms is exiting the region this morning and will leave behind a generally nice day ahead. Expect clearing skies with a mild afternoon on tap. High temperatures should reach the lower 70s today. There could still be enough instability for a passing shower this afternoon, but most places will stay dry. Skies will stay mainly clear for the first half of tonight before clouds quickly return after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will bring the return of more gusty showers ahead of a potent cold front that will cause temperatures to plummet. Most of the showers will come in the morning on Thursday and there could be more rumbles of thunder tomorrow too. Temperatures will peak in the 60s early in the day before falling with a strong wind during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be quite nasty tomorrow and eventually temperatures will drop all the way into the 30s tomorrow night.

The start of Easter weekend will feature dry weather but highs don’t look to get out of the 50s Friday or Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. There could even be a frost/freeze early Saturday and Sunday mornings…for those of you that have started the growing season that will be something to watch out for in the coming days. Clouds and some late-day showers will move in for Easter, but most of Sunday should be dry. Some more widespread rain looks to move in for Easter night and into next Monday. We will continue to monitor the guidance and keep you informed.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara