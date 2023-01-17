TODAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 47.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday was an incredibly nice day with lots of sunshine and highs reaching 51°! The mild weather hangs around this week but we will have to prepare for the return of lots of clouds and more rain. Unfortunately, the sun didn’t want to stick around!

The first round of moisture arrives today, although we do not expect much. Temperatures will start near 32° this morning so we will have to watch for any locations that may see a light shower during the pre-dawn hours. The rain will have lots of dry air at the surface to overcome, however, so it should be light and not cause too many issues. Temperatures start warming into the 40s this afternoon with spotty, light showers producing a tenth of an inch or less of rain for the day.

Tomorrow stays cloudy and the breeze kicks up again with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday will be the wettest day this week with rain throughout the day. 0.50-1.00″ of rain seems likely with this system. While we dry out briefly Friday and Saturday, more rain appears likely Sunday into Monday from a coastal storm. Once again, however, no cold air can be found. So each storm that affects our region even into next week appears likely to fall as rain. Winter-lovers can keep looking…it’s hard to see this pattern changing anytime soon, however. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

