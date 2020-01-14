Stray, light showers today, sunny & mild for Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 44.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 52.

Clouds will hang tough today as a weak system develops along a front stalled to the south of Pennsylvania. This will push some rain showers northward during the afternoon as with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Rainfall amounts will be light, less than 0.10″ for most backyards. Clouds will decrease tonight with low temperatures falling into the mid-30s.

After a rebound back into the 50s on Wednesday (and the return of some sun!), attention turns to the late-week pattern change as colder air arrives by Friday. Clear skies and cold temperatures on Friday will set the stage for some wintry weather this weekend.

A powerful storm will develop over the northern Plains and will move east, bringing snow into Central PA by Saturday morning. The event is still several days away, but confidence is growing in precipitation starting out as all snow, potentially heavy snow before a gradual transition to a mix or briefly rain by Saturday evening. It is still too early to get any more specific, but plan for travel disruptions during the day Saturday and likely into Saturday evening. The storm will gradually pull away Saturday night, with a chilly air mass settling in for Sunday. Winds will pick up behind the storm as well.

Contrary to what we’ve seen so far this month, seasonable chill looks to stick around into much of next week, good news for winter lovers! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara