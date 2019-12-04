Stray rain/snow showers today, breezy again Thursday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Rain/Snow Showers. Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Some light snow fell overnight ahead of a weak clipper system that will push through the region today. Temperatures remained just above freezing overnight and that kept most roadways mainly wet with just a coating or so on grassy surfaces. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. The clipper itself passes through this afternoon and we do expect another round of rain and snow showers with it. For most locations, expect some light rain showers to pass through. Ridge tops could see some snow mix in, but accumulating snow isn’t likely with temperatures in the 40s. Tonight will bring clearing skies with lows around freezing.

Thursday will be seasonable and breezy before another weak clipper system comes through the region on Friday. A mix of light rain and snow showers arrives for Friday as a result, but again with temperatures in the 40s we do not expect accumulations. Most places will likely remain dry and moisture looks to stay mainly north of our region. We’ll keep you posted.

Saturday will start our weekend off cold and dry, but at least we expect a lot of sun. Clouds increase with a warm-up by Sunday and temperatures could easily rise into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday. This warm-up also brings rain, and scattered showers are looking likely for early next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara