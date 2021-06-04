Stray shower or storm today, first heat wave of the year kicks off this weekend

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Hot. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Hot. Hi 91.

While major severe weather avoided our region yesterday, southern York and central to southern Lancaster Counties were hit hard with heavy rain and even some flash flooding on low-lying roads. Up to 3″ of rain fell near Paradise, Lancaster County, based on Doppler Radar estimates, with even more rain south of the state line into northern Maryland. With all of this moisture yesterday, we can expect a cloudy and damp start to our Friday morning too with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and some mugginess too. Other than a stray shower or t-storm this afternoon, today won’t feature much activity. Highs will be in the lower 80s with more peeks of sun than yesterday. It will also be more humid too.

The upcoming weekend features building heat and lots of sunshine. Highs reach near 90° on both Saturday and Sunday and we expect more days in the 90s next week marking our first heat wave of 2021. In addition to the building heat, the weekend will stay dry and not that humid. Things change slightly heading into next week as the ridge begins to break down and the humidity creeps up. A stray afternoon storm will boil up Monday through Wednesday as temperatures stay in the 90s! It appears summer is here!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara