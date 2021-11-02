Stray showers, but not much rain on this Election Day

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Showers. Hi 52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly! Lo 33.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Another weak disturbance will move through the region this morning. Some light showers will accompany the front, but there won’t be much in terms of measurable rain, likely less than 0.10″. The bigger story will be the air mass behind the front. Skies will be slow to clear later today with highs in the lower 50s. It will be slightly breezy at times too. As skies clear out this evening, temperatures begin to tumble as our coldest air of the season descends.

Overnight lows by tomorrow morning will drop well down into the 30s, and lows will stay in that range for the rest of the week. A FREEZE WARNING has been posted for Wednesday morning as lows will be near 32° for some backyards. This will likely end the growing season as cold November air takes over. As this colder air moves over the warmer lake waters, there will be some lake-effect snow showers tonight through Wednesday and Thursday, mainly over western and northern Pennsylvania. It’s not out of the question though that a few flakes make it into the mountains, although most of the week is looking dry for Central PA.

Earlier, we were watching a storm that would attempt to organize along the east coast by late this week, but the push of cool, dry air from Canada should be enough to keep this storm suppressed south and east of our region. So aside from an increase in clouds late Thursday, the weather will stay dry and chilly right through next weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s. There are signs of some milder air returning by next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara