Stray showers possible today, get ready for more heat by late week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 67.

THURSDAY: Hazy & Hot! Hi 89.

Today will be similar to yesterday with plenty of sunshine, warm and seasonable temperatures, and only a slightly humid feel. An upper low off the coast of New England will again provide a small threat for an afternoon shower. Most backyards will stay dry today and for those that do see rain, it won’t be much. Highs will be in the mid-80s this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear and quiet. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow looks hot and dry with blazing sun and highs just shy of 90°. Fourth of July weekend will be hazy, hot, and humid with limited rainfall chances again. Friday looks like the hottest day of the stretch with mid-90s on the table. That could start a prolonged heat wave for Central PA that lasts into next week. A stray t-storm could develop each afternoon/evening, but the chances look slim. Good news for fireworks displays and outdoor plans…bad news for lawns and gardens. Keep watering that garden as rain chances look quite limited through early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara