Stray showers today, breezy at times, staying dreary early this week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Thickening Clouds. Lo 41.

TUESDAY: Clouds & Drizzle. Hi 50.

The weekend was a frustrating one weather-wise across Central PA. A deluge on Saturday gave way to stubborn clouds and drizzle for most of the region yesterday. Today will start out on a similar note with plenty of low-level clouds and fog. Some sun will try and break through later today, however, more showers will also pop up as a trough swings through. Most backyards will stay dry today with temperatures climbing into the low 60s. As the trough swings through this afternoon, the breeze will kick up too. By tonight, clouds will thicken again as easterly flow takes over for Tuesday.

Lots of clouds tomorrow along with some drizzle will make for a bleak Tuesday. Highs will be stuck around 50° but not a ton of rain is expected. A storm coming out of the Gulf will produce a rainy day for the Mid-Atlantic and our region will be on the northern edge of this storm. At this point, we should be spared of most of the rain, but clouds will still rule for much of Wednesday. Some clearing may take place late in the day with temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The end of the week now features milder weather and more sunshine! Another front slowly works its way here by next weekend, however, with a few light showers returning by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara