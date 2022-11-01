TODAY: Stray Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 68.

After trick-or-treaters got wet last evening, and the Phillies World Series game was called off due to rain, the question becomes can we dry out as we flip the calendar to November? It’s a misleading question as the region has been dry. The deficit for the year still sits at almost 3″ and several local counties are still under a drought watch. That being said, there are more dry and warm days ahead for early November and the warm-up starts today. There will be leftover showers and fog this morning before the sun breaks out later today as the front exits. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a slight westerly breeze picking up as the front moves through. Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy fog again as lows tumble back into the 40s. The Phillies will have no more weather issues as Games 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled to be played tonight through Thursday night.

A ridge of high pressure takes hold for the rest of the week. Expect plentiful sunshine for mid to late week with highs staying in the upper 60s. The warming trend is expected to continue into next weekend with highs by Saturday in the low 70s! Overnight lows too will be climbing into the 40s and eventually 50s by the weekend. Warmer weather will be locked in for at least the first 7 days of November, so we can leave the heat off for at least another week, and according to long-range guidance, likely a lot longer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara