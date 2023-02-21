TODAY: Stray Showers, Windy! Hi 55. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly! Lo 31. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Brief PM Mix To Rain. Hi 41.

Temperatures overachieved yesterday with highs breaking into the low 60s everywhere. Not a surprise this winter! A front was draped across the area last night and was the focal point for a few showers. The rain exited early this morning with just leftover clouds hanging around early today. Things will get more interesting later, however.

Another front will swing through this afternoon, bringing a few more pop-up showers but more noticeably, fierce wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph at times. With plenty of cold air aloft, a rumble of thunder or small hail is possible with any taller showers that develop. Things dry out this evening as we await the next round of steady rain for Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day as east flow and clouds keep temperatures on the chilly side. As moisture streams in Wednesday afternoon, it could begin as a mix of sleet and rain although above-freezing temperatures mean travel won’t be impacted. Rain will taper to just a few showers Wednesday night and then the warm front lifts through Thursday morning. Behind that front…we expect the warmest air of the year so far Thursday afternoon with highs soaring into the low 70s! We’ll likely fall short of the record but only by a few degrees. Still, it will feel like early May outside Thursday afternoon! What a roller coaster ride this week.

A strong cold front crosses Thursday night, dropping highs into the 40s Friday and eventually overnight lows into the 20s by Saturday morning. Thanks to this strong front, it will turn windy on Friday and blustery conditions will last through the weekend. As usual this year, any cold air doesn’t hang around. As soon as it chills down Friday and Saturday, milder air returns for next Sunday. There are still no notable winter storms coming anytime soon, and that window is closing…fast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara