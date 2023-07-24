TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 67.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm. Hi 87.

This past weekend brought incredibly comfortable air with low dewpoints and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hopefully, everyone got out and enjoyed the pool, a hike, or one of the local fairs in Central PA. It was a delightful weekend of weather for this region in late July. And guess what? We knew it couldn’t last right?

Recent hi-res model guidance shows a few stray t-storms developing through today. While not every backyard will see storms, the ones that do develop will be slow movers so some heavier downpours can be expected, especially for areas east of the Susquehanna River. Most will see 0.25″ or less, but some of the heavier storms may exceed 1″. A few storms may also contain some gusty winds and small hail. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to take along the abc27 Weather App for radar updates. Highs will be around normal today, in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will feature a similar forecast with near-normal highs and a few stray storms.

Hot and humid weather starts to move in again by Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday will likely kick off our longest and hottest heat wave of the year thus far. While Wednesday looks dry, some scattered thunderstorms return for Thursday and Friday will the building heat and humidity. Highs for the end of the week look to get into the upper 90s with the heat peaking on Friday with a forecasted high of 97°. This isn’t going to be record heat, with the record for both Thursday and Friday sitting at 99°.

More storms are likely this coming weekend with the heat finally breaking by Sunday. Behind the weekend front, August will likely start with some below-normal temperatures and slightly more comfortable air. Not a fan of the major heat? No worries…it won’t last that long locally.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara