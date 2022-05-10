TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Clear & Quiet. Lo 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 75.

After a great way to kick off the week yesterday, high pressure will be in control for today and Wednesday as our stretch of sunny and dry conditions continues. As we move deeper into the week, a broad upper-level low (the same system that brought a damp stretch last weekend) will drift back into the east coast. Thursday will see more clouds and Friday could start off with some drizzle as more moisture returns to the Mid-Atlantic states from this storm system. We expect Thursday to stay dry with very little rain on Friday too.

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the weekend. However, it won’t be like last Saturday. Occasional light showers and drizzle will be more the speed this time around. A milder Sunday, along with an approaching cold front, could also lead to a late-day shower or t-storm. Overall, there will be some changes to the forecast for the weekend as this low gradually weakens. As more data comes in and we get closer to the weekend, the forecast will become more clear. It will not be a repeat of last weekend though, that’s for sure. In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful stretch we have now!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara