Stretch of sunny and warm weather continues today through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Late Day Clouds. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy. Lo 45.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 71.

Highs will likely be near 70° today through the weekend and into early next week with plenty of sunshine to go along with the warmth. Only a few clouds come through late tonight and early Friday before the skies clear again for the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will gradually rise through early next week from the 40s into the 50s. Despite the shorter days, get outside and enjoy this weather while we have it!

Tropical Depression Eta will reemerge into warm Caribbean waters and become a threat to Cuba. By the end of the weekend and early next week, the track of Eta will need to be monitored. The Southeast and Gulf Coast could receive heavy rain from a slow-moving storm. Then this moisture could be funneled northward by a front. Again this will not happen for a while, but it could be a good reinforcing shot of rainfall if it reaches this far north. We are tracking a front for next Wednesday too that may bring a few showers. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara