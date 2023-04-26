TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Light Showers. High 62.

TONIGHT: Partial Clearing, Dry. Low 45.

THURSDAY: Seasonable, Passing Clouds. Hi 64.

Today begins with clouds and some areas of light showers. Overall the rain totals stay on the light side with less than a tenth of an inch likely. Visibility and fog should not be an issue with the light rain.

By this afternoon we may briefly break into sunshine at times, but this opportunities for sunshine likely do not last long. More showers and possibly a few steady downpours are possible. If you have outdoor plans by this evening these showers will be scattered around, so it won’t be a total washout. Rain totals for today stay below a quarter inch.

We are getting more confident in the forecast for the start of the weekend. An area of moisture arrives Friday to give us several hours of a steady rain that should bring around 0.3″ to 0.5″ of rain for most. This system is slow to exit and will likely produce a drizzly and cloudy Saturday morning, with drier trends for Saturday afternoon/albeit cloudy. Another system arrives for the end of the weekend and the latest guidance suggests that it arrive late Sunday which means our Sunday morning should be dry. This area of low pressure may stay closer to the coast, meaning more rain to the east of the Midstate. A broad area of low pressure with a trough then descends south from Canada after the weekend creating another pocket of cooler air to start next week.

The extended outlook shows the first week of May remains chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s, lows mainly in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso