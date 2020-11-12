Stubborn clouds and lingering showers today, falling temperatures too

TODAY: Stray Showers & Stubborn Clouds, Falling Temperatures. Hi 52.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Foggy. Lo 45.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Clearing. Hi 58.

After yesterday’s steady rainfall, today will offer more showers and stubborn clouds as the front gets held up along the coast. Another tenth to quarter-inch of rain could fall today, especially in York and Lancaster Counties. Not much clearing is expected today with low-level clouds hanging tough. Temperatures will start in the 60s and fall into the lower 50s this afternoon as a northerly breeze picks up behind the front. Tonight will bring more clouds and fog with lows in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will feature stubborn clouds and fog early, with clearing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. High pressure will build in and keep the weather pleasant and seasonable for Saturday. A weak front will cross through Sunday and bring some light showers locally. Behind that, it appears our next cold shot of air will arrive early next week, with highs by then plunging into the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions. In fact, some flurries could fall here by next Tuesday. Fear not! November weather is on the way!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara