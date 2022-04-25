TODAY: Stubborn Clouds. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle, Mild. Lo 56. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Stray, Light Showers. Hi 68.

Yesterday was stellar from start to finish! Plenty of sunshine and building warmth brought high temperatures near 80° for many backyards. It was finally the gorgeous spring day many have been waiting for across the region. It won’t last, however, as yet another cool-down looms by mid-week. It turns breezy again this week too.

Some low clouds moved in last night and will stick around through this Monday thanks to an east wind. Temperatures today will start out in the low 50s but then rebound to near 70° for the afternoon, despite the east breeze. Any rain associated with the next cold front won’t arrive until well after sunset, likely closer to midnight. These showers will linger into Tuesday morning before leaving us with mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Tomorrow will again feature highs in the upper 60s. In terms of rainfall, it won’t be much. Light, spotty showers will likely leave behind 0.10″ or less.

Behind tomorrow’s front, our weather changes in a big way yet again. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s Wednesday with breezy conditions adding to the chill. Lows by Thursday morning will drop into the mid-30s, but a steady light wind will likely prevent widespread frost issues. Still, this cooler air-mass will be slow to exit as we don’t bounce back above 60° until Friday. Temperatures continue to slowly trend up next weekend with highs approaching seasonal averages. At this point, the upcoming weekend looks dry.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara