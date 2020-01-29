Stubborn clouds should give way to some sun later today, staying mild

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Colder. Lo 23.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 37.

The stubborn low-level clouds the last couple days were thanks to a nearly stationary trough over New England. Clouds will remain locked in this morning once again as a northwesterly breeze of 5-15 mph persists. The trough will give way to weak high pressure later today which should finally allow for some sunshine to burst through. Much like the past few days, highs should reach the low 40s. It will remain seasonable through Friday with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s. There will still be a few clouds around at times, but it will remain dry through the end of the week.

A coastal storm will try to organize this weekend, but the pattern doesn’t support a big snowstorm for anyone along the east coast. Light rain or snow may graze Central PA on Saturday, but travel concerns are not expected at this time as temperatures should remain above freezing for most of the weekend. Some morning snow showers are possible on the backside of this system Sunday morning. It will turn breezy behind the storm for Sunday too. By Monday and Tuesday, our flow turns more southerly as high pressure builds, and this should drive temperatures well above average once again, likely topping off in the 50s to start next week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara