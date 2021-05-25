Stubborn clouds take over today, back to the 90s tomorrow

TODAY: Stubborn Clouds. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday was a far different day than Sunday. It stayed cloudy, cool, and showery for much of the day. While we didn’t expect it to be that damp yesterday, the rain didn’t amount to much. It was only around a tenth of an inch for most backyards. That means it didn’t help our rainfall deficit by much. Today will start a brief turnaround before more cool and rainy weather arrives for the holiday weekend.

Today will begin with stubborn clouds and gradual clearing should take place during the afternoon. As the sun emerges, temperatures will bounce back into the upper 70s, and close to 80°. Most of the day though will be spent in the 60s as we wait for the clouds to scour out. It may take until late this afternoon for that to happen. It should stay dry today too, despite the cloud cover. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be a more active day as southwest winds kick up ahead of a cold front. Heat and some humidity will surge north during the afternoon as highs push into the low 90s. The approaching front will result in some scattered afternoon storms, some of which could be strong given adequate shear (shifting of winds with height in the atmosphere) that will be in place. Activity will be hit-and-miss though so certainly not a washout of a day. Thursday looks dry and still warm with highs in the mid-80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend looks dreary. A trough will settle over the Northeast, keeping clouds around and rain too, especially for Friday and parts of Saturday. The rain will be steady at times, which will make any outdoor plans tough. Highs will struggle greatly, with temperatures perhaps staying in the 50s for most of Saturday and maybe a bounce back to near 70° by Sunday. The good news is that Memorial Day itself looks pleasant at this point with sunshine and highs back to near seasonable levels. Swimming pools may have to wait…for now. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara