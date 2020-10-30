Stubborn clouds today, breezy too, cold air settles in tonight

TODAY: Rain Exits By 9am, Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Hi 50. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

SATURDAY: AM Freeze, Sunny & Cool. Hi 50.

SUNDAY: Late Day Showers. Hi 58.

Much of the Midstate received at least one inch of rain from Zeta yesterday (some closer to 2″), with lingering showers from an upper low moving through last night and early this morning. Another 0.10-0.25″ of rain will be added to gauges across the region before tapering between 7am and 9am today. Clouds will be stubborn again, but some clearing should occur by the afternoon. Highs will be near 50° this afternoon with a chilly northerly breeze setting up too. Tonight will be clear, cold, and likely frosty with lows tumbling all the day down to 30°. This will likely end the growing season for many.

After that cold start, lots of sunshine is on the way for Saturday and clear skies for any Halloween plans Saturday night will make a great start to the weekend! Clouds gradually increase Sunday and showers arrive later in the afternoon. This front will bring another round of colder air for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday will be seasonably chilly and breezy with highs near 50° and lows in the 30s. Much of next week will be dry and we’ll return to unseasonably warm conditions toward the end of next week. At this point, next week looks dry. We’ll keep you posted! Enjoy your Halloween!

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast: Tonight looks pleasant but it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 40s. Saturday, actual Halloween, may be the best night for Tricks and Treats. Expect clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures again in the low 40s. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara