Stubborn clouds today with a few afternoon showers

TODAY: Slow PM Clearing, Stray Showers. High 82. Winds: Calm.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. Low 65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered Evening Storms, Esp. West Of Harrisburg. High 80. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

The steadier showers from overnight have exited, but we’re still left with overcast skies across the Mid-state this morning. While some clearing will take place this afternoon, much of the day will dominated by clouds as there won’t be much wind to mix things out. A couple showers will develop by late-day as a weak front approaches from the north. The vast majority of the day will be dry though with highs close to seasonable levels.

A few showers are possible this evening, but much like this morning, we should just wake up to a lot of clouds for Sunday. Some peeks of sun are expected during the afternoon as a stronger disturbance approaches from the west. With higher instability and some shear, a better chance for storms is expected by evening, especially west of the Susquehanna River. A few storms could contain gusty winds before ending Sunday night.

Monday will feature mainly dry weather but a secondary front will roll through during the evening, which could lead to a few additional storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s before skies clear out for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant with high pressure settling in delivering lots of sunshine, slightly cooler than normal highs, and low humidity! We’ll start to heat up again as we head toward the start of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo