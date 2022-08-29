TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Scattered T-Storms 2-9pm. Hi 92.

After a hot and humid weekend, the weather pattern continues as we wrap up August this week. Today will start with a few clouds before the sun breaks through. It will continue to be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The region should stay rain-free today. The next (and likely only) opportunity for some rain will come ahead of a cold front tomorrow. With decent lift and moisture ahead of the front, there is potential for some heavier and gusty storms mainly during the mid-afternoon through early evening (2-9pm). By Tuesday night, drier air begins to filter in with cooler and less humid conditions Wednesday. It will also turn breezy for Wednesday with a more refreshing feel to the air over Central PA.

Much more comfortable air awaits us later in the week as highs drop into the low to mid-80s and overnight lows finally dip back to near 60°. With Canadian high pressure sitting on top of us, mostly sunny skies can be expected through at least the start of next weekend. We need rain desperately, but at least more seasonable air is on the way as we begin September!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara