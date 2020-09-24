Summer-like through the weekend, rain holds off until next week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 82.

Yesterday felt like summer all over again with an official high of 84° at Harrisburg International Airport! The rest of the week and weekend will continue with those summer vibes. Some clouds from the remnants of Beta will head north for the day ahead. Temperatures remain in the low 80s though despite the added cloud cover. Although clouds will be thick to start, some sunshine may bleed through later today. Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with more sunshine, and once again warm and pleasant.

Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and the remnant low from Beta sitting offshore. Sunday will be dry with some sunshine. Both weekend days should stay dry and continue with the summer-like warmth with highs in the lower 80s.

The real game-changer in the long-range forecast appears to be a more potent cold front as we head into next week. That has a solid chance at bringing us some showers but more importantly will usher in a much cooler air mass for the back half of next week. Some light showers could fall at times Monday, with better rainfall chances late Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 before the front, with highs dipping into the 60s by late next week as October looms. While models do hint at rainfall early next week, here is the caution: we’ve been very dry lately. Models have been over-promising on rainfall…so don’t get any hopes up. But the signs are there for at least some rain early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara