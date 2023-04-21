TODAY: Sunny & Warm, Stray PM Shower. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 60. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rainy & Breezy PM, T-Storm? Hi 74. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & Cooler. Hi 60. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After yesterday’s gorgeous afternoon, today will once again feature summer-like conditions across Central PA. Highs will be in the mid-80s this afternoon, which is roughly 20° warmer than the current average high temperature of 66°! A stray shower or t-storm is possible over the mountains later today ahead of the weekend front and in the warm airmass that precedes it. This would be west of Harrisburg, and most areas should remain dry today. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows around 60°.

It will be dry and mild tomorrow morning before a line of gusty showers (and maybe a few t-storms) arrives for the afternoon and evening. This will be a slow-moving line that could provide 0.50″-1″ of rain, so any outdoor plans for the second half of Saturday should keep a close watch on the radar. Most of the afternoon and evening look wet and windy and conditions won’t improve until the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow and quickly fall back into the 40s behind the gusty front tomorrow night.

Behind the front, an upper low will take hold across the Northeast again and linger into early next week. That means a prolonged cool and breezy stretch with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s next week rather than the 70s and 80s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara