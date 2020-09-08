Summer-like weather continues today as humidity increases

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, More Humid. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 64.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Still Warm. Hi 86.

Today will bring more summer-like temperatures with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and the humidity will be increasing too. It will feel a tad uncomfortable later today, compared to recent offerings. It will stay dry today with another calm night on the way too. Lows overnight will be in the lower to mid-60s.

Clouds will increase tomorrow as winds shift to a more easterly direction, though it should remain dry. In fact, tomorrow should start out pleasant before skies go overcast during the afternoon. It will still be warm, however. Any rainfall should hold off until Thursday now. Even then, however, forcing appears weak despite the higher moisture in the air. In other words, plan for some stray, light showers on Thursday rather than a soaking rainfall. A weak front will cross Thursday night, with high pressure building in its wake. This means a dry and fairly comfortable Friday, with just an increase in clouds Saturday as another southeast flow develops. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday as an upper low finally ejects eastward toward the Great Lakes and a front pushes through locally. Again, the screaming message here is that although rainfall chances increase later this week, a widespread soaking rainfall simply isn’t in the cards. The two best days for a shower or t-storm would be Thursday and Sunday. Both days will feature a frontal passage.

Temperatures will remain above normal through much of this week, with some cooler air moving in next weekend thanks to clouds and showers. Enjoy these warm days while we got ’em!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara