Summer-like weather returns early this week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 87.

Today and tomorrow will bring back a taste of summer. Expect lots of sunshine both days with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to kick off the week with increasing humidity levels by tomorrow. Both days will stay dry and offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities.

Clouds will increase Wednesday as the winds shift out of the east/southeast and a frontal boundary will stall along the coast. Some showers look to move in late Wednesday and Thursday, though the widespread rain looks to stay south of Central PA. It now appears a secondary round of moisture initially slated to arrive Friday/Saturday will be delayed as an upper level low cuts off over the Rockies. With high pressure strengthening aloft locally, Friday looks mainly dry now with just an increase in clouds for Saturday and maybe a passing shower. Shower and t-storm chances increase Sunday as the upper low finally ejects eastward toward the Great Lakes and a front pushes through locally. Again, the screaming message here is that although rainfall chances increase later this week, a widespread soaking rainfall simply isn’t in the cards. The two best days for a shower or t-storm would be Thursday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above normal through much of this week, with some cooler air moving in next weekend thanks to clouds and showers. Overall, summer isn’t going anywhere quite yet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara