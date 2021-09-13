Summer vibes all week long with some rain here and there

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Humid, T-Storms NE. Lo 69.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 88.

Note: More wildfire smoke plumes will blow east early this week, which will give the sky a hazy appearance over the coming days.

After a pleasant weekend, today will bring more sunshine (mixed with some clouds at times), plus more warmth. High temperatures should climb to the upper 80s. The next disturbance will swing through Monday night along a front that will be draped just north of the area. However, this front will sag south and will allow for a few showers and t-storms to move into NE Pennsylvania after sunset (mostly northeast of Harrisburg). The front lifts back north Tuesday, meaning another warm and humid day. Trends have been favoring a drier outlook for Tuesday overall, meaning that the next two days should be mainly dry.

A cold front will cross the Commonwealth Wednesday, which means a better chance for t-storms by evening. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. This front will linger close by through the end of the week, keeping the chances for a few showers for Thursday and Friday. There is still some uncertainty with the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas (now near Texas) because this is a little too far out into the future with a slow-moving tropical system. Some model guidance absorbs Nicholas into a front and moves some moisture northward and hangs some showers around through the weekend. We will monitor the trends and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara