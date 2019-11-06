Sunny and brisk today, rain arrives for Thursday

TODAY: Sunny & Brisk. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 39.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Brisk. Hi 50.

High pressure will create a sunny and brisk day ahead for Central PA. Expect blue sky and highs in the low 50s this afternoon. Today will be a typical early November day for the region.

Clouds return ahead of another approaching front on Thursday. Earlier forecasts suggested at least the chance for some mixed precipitation locally, but recent trends have continued to push the snow just north of our region. We should remain all rain Thursday before some colder air builds southward by tomorrow night. Most of the moisture will be gone by then, but some lake effect snow showers may trickle their way through the mountains into early Friday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected locally. Highs tomorrow will again be in the lower 50s with some rain showers. By tomorrow night, temperatures will tumble into the lower 30s as winds pick up behind the front.

Much colder air arrives by the weekend with highs only in the 40s Friday and Saturday, and overnight lows in the 20s. After briefly milder air Sunday, another front will cross Sunday night and reinforce the colder air. Much of next week will feature below-average temperatures but no major precipitation on the horizon just yet. The middle part of next week could feature high temperatures in the 30s! Get ready! Winter is coming…

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara