Sunny and chilly again today, warm up on the way though

Looking rain (and snow) free into next week...

TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 34.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 21.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 36.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 48.

High pressure overhead will keep the weather similar to yesterday. Expect lots of sunshine and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30s later today and the winds will be very light throughout the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower 20s.

The weather looks to remain quiet heading into the weekend. There is even a warm-up in the forecast with highs in the 40s by the end of the weekend and returning to near 50 degrees by early next week. The weather looks to remain fairly calm heading toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Should anything pop up in the models, we will keep you alerted. Enjoy the sunshine! We’ve earned it! The next shot at some light rain could come toward the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

