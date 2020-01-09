Sunny and chilly today, big warm-up for the weekend

TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 35.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 52. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

After a couple of days featuring some snowfall, today will offer pleasant conditions with sunny skies and quiet weather. It will be chilly, however, given the fresh snowpack. Expect highs to stay locked in the lower to mid-30s despite the sun today. Clouds could start to increase by this evening and will certainly move in tonight with low temperatures dipping just under the freezing mark.

Tomorrow and Saturday will feature a big-time warm-up. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with very little if any rainfall. Most of the rain will stay to the northwest of our viewing area until Saturday night. Friday will feature highs in the lower 50s with low 60s on tap for Saturday! It will have a spring-like feel outside this weekend!

The good news is that the rainfall this weekend doesn’t look to be on the heavy side anymore. Some steady rain could arrive Saturday night with a few showers leftover for Sunday morning. Rainfall should be around a half-inch or less. The winds will pick up Sunday too and temperatures look to stay mild into next week. Enjoy the snow now because it will soon be a distant memory!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara