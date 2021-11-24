Sunny and chilly today, milder for Thanksgiving

TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 29.

THANKSGIVING: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 55.

Yesterday was our coldest day of the season thus far with temperatures that struggled to get into the low 40s. There were even a few flurries around thanks to the breeze and the chill! Temperatures bounce back a bit today under sunny skies. Highs will make it into the mid and upper 40s locally. Overall, it looks to be a great travel day not only for Central PA but much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic too. The quiet weather will stick around for Thanksgiving with just an increase in clouds during the day. Thursday will be our mildest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-50s. Our next cold front will approach tomorrow night with light, spotty showers. Then, another blast of cold air!

By early Friday morning, showers will wrap up and much colder air will rush into the state. Winds will pick up too with gusts over 30 mph at times during the afternoon. It’s not out of the question that we see a few flakes fly Friday as cold air blows in some lake-effect snow showers from Lake Erie. Otherwise, chilly air will dominate the weekend with highs only in the low 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. It will remain blustery too. A clipper system may bring us some light snow on Sunday, but the strength and exact placement of that system are yet to be determined. Some model guidance does suggest a couple of inches of snow are possible. This would impact Thanksgiving travelers returning to Central PA and it’s something we will be tracking closely in the coming days. We’ll have more details as we closer to Sunday. The cold air looks to stick around next week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara