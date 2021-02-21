Sunny and cold today, a couple hours of wet snow Monday

TODAY: Cold Start, Mostly Sunny. Hi 36. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 26. Winds: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mid-Day Burst Of Snow Exits By 1p. Hi 39. Winds: SE to SW 10-15 mph. 1-3″ expected.

It’s clear but cold this morning with temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper single digits to mid-20s across the area. The late-February sun angle will allow temps to rebound into the mid-30s this afternoon before clouds increase again late tonight ahead of the next fast-moving area of low pressure.

This system will bring us our next opportunity for a quick-hitting, wet snow that will arrive over our western counties by 9am and exit Lancaster county by 1p. While temperatures will be marginally cold at best through the event, the snow is expected to come down a moderate if not heavy clip at times. 1-3″ of snow won’t be a lot of accumulation in the end, but with the intensity of the snow, travel will be impacted especially from Harrisburg points north and east where the cold air will hold a little longer. It is possible the snow ends as some sleet or even plain rain south of the turnpike. By mid to late afternoon, southwest flow should allow temperatures to climb into the upper 30s, quickly melting anything that stuck to roads or sidewalks.

The rest of the upcoming week does promise a longer break from active winter weather. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s Wednesday before another front arrives Thursday. There may be some additional chances for rain or snow showers by the of the week into next weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty looking out that far. For once though this month the warm air may win out!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo