Sunny and cool again today

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Cold & Frosty. Lo 30. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Filtered Sun, A Tad Milder. Hi 55. Winds: Light.

It’s another frosty start to the day with temperatures starting out in the 20s across most places! Bundle up and perhaps get the ice scraper ready. Much like yesterday, we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine today which will get us back into the low to mid-50s these afternoon. The last few days were a tad breezy, but today should be calmer as high pressure remains directly overhead.

Sunday will offer very similar weather again but with a coastal low sliding to our southeast, some high clouds will move north, providing us with some filtered sunshine. Otherwise, calm and cool weather will continue through the weekend.

Early next week will feature a nice warm-up. Highs Monday will bounce back into the 60s and should stay there for most of next week! We look high and dry through Thursday with just a few clouds for mid-week as a disturbance passes north of our area. Otherwise, the next trough approaches the mid-Atlantic by late-next Friday, likely bringing with it some steady rain. At this point, it appears any showers won’t reach the Mid-state until after dark, but that’s still far out and we’ll keep you posted. Be advised that cooler weather will then settle back in for the middle of the month.

Don’t forget to “fall back” one hour this weekend! Daylight saving ends at 2am Sunday morning.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo