TODAY: Frosty Start In Spots, Sunny & Cool. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Cold. Lo 47. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 74. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

High pressure is sitting right over Central PA today. That means the skies were clear and the winds calmed down a bit overnight. Because of this, there is concern that patchy areas of frost could occur early today. Many backyards are already in the 30s this morning with a few select spots near 32°! While temperatures will rebound quickly after sunrise, this is a unique airmass for this time of year. Hopefully, your plants are protected just in case frost develops near you. The rest of today will be sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. Temperatures go back up to more seasonable levels by Friday and the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry with highs in the 70s.

Our next chance for rain will come over the weekend. Saturday will likely feature a few showers along a cold front, but the rain doesn’t look like much. It will once again likely be less than 0.25″ for most backyards. In fact, many areas will likely see less than 0.10″. It also won’t be a washout, with most of the day likely being dry between a few light showers. Sunday looks drier and temperatures stay seasonable into next week. In fact, by the middle of next week, a warm-up is likely coming with a stretch of 80s coming up. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara