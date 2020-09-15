Sunny and dry today and tomorrow, tracking Sally for late week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 77.

High pressure sitting right overhead is allowing for a chilly start this morning but will provide Central PA with a couple of very pleasant days ahead. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs around 70°. It will be a cooler day, but dry and comfortable. Tonight will feature clear skies with lows in the 40s again. Wednesday looks delightful with more sunshine and warmer temperatures as our flow shifts to a more southerly direction. One caveat for the sunshine the next two days: it may appear “filtered” or “hazy”. This is due to a smoke layer in the atmosphere that has drifted east from the massive wildfires in California. So although it will be sunny, the brilliant blue skies that would normally appear during a pattern like this may be smoky instead.

A weak cold front will drop in from the Great Lakes on Thursday making for increasing clouds. That front will help to steer what’s left of Hurricane Sally into the Mid-Atlantic. Moisture from Sally could move northward by Friday and Saturday, drawing some clouds into our region. Rainfall from the tropical system looks to remain south and another ridge of high pressure should build in for more spectacular weather by the upcoming weekend! Some long-range models do bring a few showers just south of PA by late Friday/early Saturday. While this bears watching, it still appears most of Sally’s moisture will stay south. While the tropics remain active, our weather looks fairly quiet. Spend some time outdoors this week and enjoy the cool, pleasant nights!

Tropical Update: Sally is slowing down and strengthening on its approach to the northern Gulf coast. As of early today, the Category 1 storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It is likely to strengthen into Category 2 status before making landfall by this evening, but more importantly, heavy rain will be a big concern for states like Mississippi, Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida. Rainfall amounts of 10-20″ are likely closer to the coast along with dangerous storm surge. Massive flooding is expected. The storm should move north and pull away from these states by Thursday.

In addition to Sally, we are monitoring three other tropical systems in the Atlantic: Paulette, Teddy, and Vicky. Vicky is expected to fizzle over the next few days and Paulette will race into the northern Atlantic. Teddy is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, but any threat to land also appears minimal at this point. Let’s hope this all holds while the U.S. deals with Sally this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara