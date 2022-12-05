TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 48.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 50.

Clear skies and calm winds overnight helped temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s. It’s a chilly start to this work week so give yourself some extra time this morning to bundle up and scrape some frost! Today will be a seasonable day with variable cloudiness and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds thicken tonight, leading to our next round of light showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Neither day will be a washout, but occasional showers will be possible throughout mid-week, with rainfall not expected to exceed 0.25″. Wednesday will be mild as the system pushes through with highs in the upper 50s. With how fast the flow of weather has been lately, there is a chance that we salvage some sunshine before sunset Wednesday as conditions clear.

There remains plenty of uncertainty for late week, but it’s most likely we’ll see a break in the action Thursday before the next system rolls through Friday. Again, we are living in a very progressive wave pattern right now, meaning a storm system comes through every couple of days. The track and strength for Friday’s system remain up in the air, but most guidance tracks steady rain into the area by Friday morning, sticking around into Friday afternoon. If we trend a little colder ahead of the storm, parts of the area could see snow, but right now the best chance for that would be across northern PA and into New York. Either way, a wintry mix still remains a possibility, even if just for a brief period of time either on the leading edge of the storm, or potentially even as the storm exits Friday night. We’ll continue to monitor.

Behind this system, temperatures stay near seasonable averages into next weekend with highs in the lower 40s. The active weather continues into next week as increasing clouds and showers are likely again next Monday into Tuesday. December has been active so far without any wintery weather — but how long will that last? Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara