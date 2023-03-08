TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 48. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday’s gusty winds made it feel colder, although the official high did reach 50°. Peak wind gusts of 40 mph occurred near noon and the wind gusts died down a bit by last evening, although it remained breezy overnight. Get used to it!

Today and tomorrow will continue with blue skies, sunshine, and a stiff northwest breeze. While the winds won’t blow consistently, they will still be gusty, and more than a nuisance at times. Highs on both days will be in the upper 40s, although the breeze will add a chill for sure.

We are tracking two systems that will bring the region a little snow. The first one arrives Friday afternoon into Friday night. There should be enough cold air for some steady snow to develop Friday afternoon. The question is how much rain mixes in and can any of it accumulate with highs near 40°…that remains to be seen. It will likely be more of a sloppy mess again before wrapping up early Saturday morning. Details will be changing and fine-tuning will occur over the next couple of days so check back.

Friday’s timeline.

After a dry weekend, another storm is looking likely for Monday. This one could start as some snow Monday morning before the warm air invades and switches the precipitation over to rain by the afternoon.

Let’s focus on one storm at a time for now. We will continue to work on Friday’s forecast and will know more with each passing model run. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara