Sunny and mild to start the week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 52. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 33.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 52.

After Saturday’s record high of 68°, it may have seemed like yesterday was a step backward. It was sunny and less windy, however, so consider that a win! Today and tomorrow will continue the sunny trend with milder than average temperatures and very pleasant weather for mid-December. Highs will be in the lower 50s today and tomorrow. The average high right now is 44°.

A warm front will slide through Wednesday, bringing an increase in clouds and perhaps a stray shower but more importantly, much warmer air for Thursday. Much like Saturday, temperatures will likely soar into the low to mid-60s for Thursday. A few showers will move in Thursday night with the next cold front, rainfall won’t amount to much and we will dry out again for Friday.

We start to transition toward cooler weather next weekend, especially by Sunday. There’s a signal for some rain showers with a stronger push of cooler air Saturday, but at this point, it’s tough to say exactly when on Saturday the rain will fall and how much. Either way, enjoy the mild days this week while you can! Sunday’s highs look to drop to much more seasonable levels. Still though, for mid-December, it’s quiet. Plenty of nice days ahead to push forward with holiday shopping, prepping, and planning!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara