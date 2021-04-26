Sunny and pleasant today, big warm-up starts tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer! Hi 80.

The weather will offer a bit of a roller coaster ride this week. It starts today with a pleasant Monday. Expect lots of sunshine and a breezy afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s, just under the average high for late April. Tonight will bring a period of clouds as a warm front lifts through Pennsylvania. Lows will be in the lower 40s. After the warm-front lifts through, a strong ridge of high pressure will build overhead for mid-week, allowing temperatures to soar into the 80s tomorrow and Wednesday! An unsettled pattern will return though for late-week, with periodic showers and cooler temperatures by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara